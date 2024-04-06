Yankees' Loáisiga to have season-ending elbow surgery

With a downcast look and a soft voice, New York Yankees reliever Jonathan Loáisiga said he needs season-ending elbow surgery and will be sidelined for 10 to 12 months. A 29-year-old right-hander, Loáisiga said he felt a pop in his elbow while throwing a changeup to Jorge Barrosa, his final batter in the ninth inning of Wednesday's 6-5, 11-inning win at Arizona. 'Very frustrating. Really tough,' Loáisiga said through a translator Saturday in a nearly empty Yankees clubhouse.

'Last year the injury took me out of the game for quite some time. And this year, after this, I'm going to end up losing the rest of the season. So tough moment to deal with, but at the same time, there's a will inside, and I want to be out there pitching, so you have to use that as motivation and rely on that to carry you through a moment like this.' Also Saturday, third baseman DJ LeMahieu said he has resumed baseball activities as he recovers from a broken right foot caused by a foul ball on March 1

