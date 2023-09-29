Yankees legend on Deion Sanders in pinstripes: He didn’t give his all

Deion Sanders played with the Yankees from 1989 to 1990 “Deep down inside, I think he knew football was his game,” Guidry said. “So I don’t know if he really gave 100% to make it in baseball.

And it might be harsh of me to say it that way, but I just think that he knew he was going in football and baseball was a thing that he tried.”

With the Yankees, in 71 games (199 plate appearances), Sanders slashed .178/.247/.306. Stole just nine bases in 11 attempts.Atlanta Falcons , he was showing glimpses of an all-time great football player. Between 1989 and 1990, Sanders played 31 games (26 starts), recording eight interceptions for 205 yards and two touchdowns. He also recorded 89 tackles.

