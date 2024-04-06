Yankees' Jonathan Loáisiga to undergo elbow surgery, out 10-12 months

Visibly downcast and in a low voice, New York Yankees reliever Jonathan Loáisiga revealed that he needs elbow surgery that will keep him out of action for 10 to 12 months. The 29-year-old right-hander explained that he felt a pop in his elbow while throwing a changeup to Venezuelan Jorge Barrosa, his final opponent in the ninth inning of Wednesday's 6-5, 11-inning road victory against Arizona. "It's very frustrating, very tough," Loáisiga said in a virtually empty clubhouse.

"Last year, the injury took me out of this for some time. And this year, after this, I'm going to end up missing the rest of the season. So it's very tough to deal with a moment like this, but at the same time, I have a lot of will and I want to be out there pitching. You could say that's my motivation and that I trust in being out there pitching.

Yankees Jonathan Loáisiga Elbow Surgery Injury Pitching

