Yankees' Jonathan Loáisiga to Miss Significant Time Due to Elbow Injury

The Nicaraguan reliever Jonathan Loáisiga of the Yankees will miss a large part of the season due to an elbow injury for the second consecutive year. The 29-year-old right-hander entered the 60-day injured list on Friday due to a strain in the right flexor muscle. "We will go with doctors, it is a significant strain in the forearm," confirmed the Yankees manager before the first home game against Toronto.

Loáisiga pitched a scoreless ninth inning in the 6-5 victory in 11 innings on Wednesday against Arizona. The 29-year-old pitcher has a record of 1-0 with four scoreless innings in three relief appearances this year. "It was a couple of pitches before finishing the other day," Boone said. "At that moment, he didn't think it was something important. He finished the inning, said something, and after the game when I talked to him, I didn't see him very worried about it.

Jonathan Loáisiga Yankees Injury Elbow Reliever Season

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jonathan Loáisiga put on the 60-day injured list by Yankees because of strained right flexorRight-hander Jonathan Loáisiga was put on the 60-day injured list by the New York Yankees because of a strained right flexor muscle

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Yankees reliever Jonathan Loáisiga lands on 60-day ILThe Yankees' bullpen took a major hit when Jonathan Loáisiga was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right flexor strain.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Gerrit Cole injury: Latest on Yankees ace's elbow, moreNew York Yankees ace and reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole is getting an MRI on his pitching elbow in a sudden and massive injury scare for the

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to get MRI on right elbowNew York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will have an MRI on his right elbow after experiencing issues in spring training starts.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Gerrit Cole injury latest: Yankees playing waiting game on ace's elbowAfter undergoing an MRI on his right elbow Monday, Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees still don't have definitive results of the reigning AL Cy Young's

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

Yankees' Gerrit Cole out 1-2 months with elbow injury, report saysNew York Yankees star Gerrit Cole reportedly will miss at least a month due to an elbow injury.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »