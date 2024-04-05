Yankees' Jonathan Loáisiga to Miss Significant Time Due to Elbow Injury

The Nicaraguan reliever Jonathan Loáisiga of the Yankees will miss a large part of the season due to an elbow injury for the second consecutive year. The 29-year-old right-hander entered the 60-day injured list on Friday due to a strain in the right flexor muscle. "We will go with doctors, it is a significant strain in the forearm," confirmed the Yankees manager before the first home game against Toronto.
Loáisiga pitched a scoreless ninth inning in the 6-5 victory in 11 innings on Wednesday against Arizona. The 29-year-old pitcher has a record of 1-0 with four scoreless innings in three relief appearances this year. "It was a couple of pitches before finishing the other day," Boone said. "At that moment, he didn't think it was something important. He finished the inning, said something, and after the game when I talked to him, I didn't see him very worried about it.
Jonathan Loáisiga Yankees Injury Elbow Reliever Season
