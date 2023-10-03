Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa opens up about free agency, ‘unfinished business’ in pinstripes

Isiah Kiner-Falefa enters free agency this winter and while he has interest in returning to the Yankees, he understands that his time in pinstripes may be over.this season on September 21, a chopper down the third base line from Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk that ended the eighth inning.
Kiner-Falefa, a free agent this offseason, considers that to be his own Yankee Stadium sendoff. He appeared in a few more games over the final week and a half of the regular season, but playing behind Cole is what he referred to as his “last game” of the year. It’s certainly a better memory than the dropped flyball that he had in left field during a rain-soaked doubleheader a few days later.
“Anytime you put the pinstripes on, you don’t want to leave without a ring,” he said. “It feels like there’s unfinished business here. I want to win. This has been a hard year and it feels like a letdown. So as much as I had success earlier in the year, it sucks that it has to end without the postseason. headtopics.com
Bring up Kiner-Falefa’s ability to produce in his second season with the team, overcoming his poor first impression at shortstop in 2022, and he’ll stop you in your tracks.
With his elite ability to put the ball in play, along with his versatility and above-average metrics on defense, teams will be interested in IKF this winter. As manager Aaron Boone put it, Kiner-Falefa has demonstrated to the rest of the league that he’s capable of being “very, very good” in this utility role, a good teammate and the kind of “grinder” you want in your clubhouse. headtopics.com