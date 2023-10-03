Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton says he will hit ‘lab’ in offseason: ‘A lot of changes’

Giancarlo Stanton is known to be an avid world traveler during his offseasons and may well check another foreign country off his list this winter.Coming off a season in which he hit a career-low .191 with 24 home runs and a career-low .695 OPS, Stanton is entering a vital offseason in which he will try to make the necessary adjustments to turn himself back into an impact bat again.
It was especially noticeable as he usually occupied the cleanup spot of a lineup that also struggled around him. But with the Yankees still owing him $98 million over the next four years — and Stanton owning a no-trade clause — they desperately need him to perform at least closer to his old self.
Aaron Judge said Giancarlo Stanton (above) could be helped offensively if he’s able to play in the outfield more in the offseason.Then there was how he looked on the bases, with his history of lower-body strains — or protecting against more of them — appearing to take a toll on his legs. His slow gait at times hurt the Yankees, and his average sprint speed of 24.
"Certainly he has that strong input on that and I think he's in the right frame of mind and the right focus," Boone said. Stanton did start five of his first 10 games in right field and he got off to a solid start at the plate. But by April 16 he landed on the injured list for a hamstring strain that cost him six weeks.