Yankees fans guide to MLB postseason: Why to root for and against all 12 teams, including Astros

The MLB posteason includes players that Yankees fans will find it easy root for, such as Jordan Montgomery (bottom right), and against, the likes of Jose Altuve (top right) and Josh Donaldson (bottom right).just finished their worst season in more than three decades last Sunday in Kansas City, 82-80 with no playoffs for the first time since 2016.

His roster certainly was flawed with injuries galore for the fifth year in a row and several big-money veterans turning in horrific to poor seasons …With the Yankees done for the year, some of their fan base might have no interest seeing how the postseason plays out.And still are reasons to pay attention because there are teams and players to root against, teams and players to support starting with this week’s best-of-three Wild Card Series in which the high-seeded seed is home for every game.

Here is our guide to the postseason for mourning Yankees fans with postseason clubs listed in order of their seed:

Read more:

njdotcom »

Astros vs Diamondbacks Odds, Picks, & Predictions — October 1MLB odds, predictions, and picks for Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks on October 1. MLB free pick for Astros-Diamondbacks.

MLB Astros vs Diamondbacks Box ScoreHouston Astros vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game box score for Oct 01, 2023.

MLB Final Weekend Recap: Houston Astros win the AL West, Cubs & Mariners collapseBen Verlander and Alex Curry recap a WILD final weekend of the regular season with the Houston Astros passing the Texas Rangers for the AL West title and the Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins claiming the final two spots in the National League.

Astros earn bye over Rangers as MLB playoff field setAstros earn bye over Rangers as MLB playoff field set

Why Clint Eastwood's American Sniper Uses A Fake Baby (& Why It Looks So Terrible)The American Sniper prop baby was plan C.

Puka Nacua, C.J. Stroud & Tua Tagovailoa headline Dave Helman's NFL superlativesDave Helman sits down to reveals his reveal NFL superlatives from the season so far. Helman breaks down why the Los Angeles Chargers vs. the Minnesota Vikings was his favorite game so far. Helman reveals why C.J. Stroud is his biggest surprise of the season so far. Helman explains why Puka Nacua is his breakout player of the season so far. Helman discusses why Tua Tagovailoa is his offensive MVP so far and he also makes sure to break down why Micah Parsons is his defensive MVP so far. To wrap it up, Helman reveals why the Miami Dolphins have been the best NFL team so far.

The MLB posteason includes players that Yankees fans will find it easy root for, such as Jordan Montgomery (bottom right), and against, the likes of Jose Altuve (top right) and Josh Donaldson (bottom right).just finished their worst season in more than three decades last Sunday in Kansas City, 82-80 with no playoffs for the first time since 2016.

GM Brian Cashman has termed the season a disaster, and that’s one thing he got right.

His roster certainly was flawed with injuries galore for the fifth year in a row and several big-money veterans turning in horrific to poor seasons …With the Yankees done for the year, some of their fan base might have no interest seeing how the postseason plays out.And still are reasons to pay attention because there are teams and players to root against, teams and players to support starting with this week’s best-of-three Wild Card Series in which the high-seeded seed is home for every game.

Actually, we’ve come up with reasons to root for and against all 12 teams that made the playoffs, including the Yankees’ playoff nemesis ... the Astros.

Here is our guide to the postseason for mourning Yankees fans with postseason clubs listed in order of their seed:

LF Aaron Hicks (.253 average, 8 HR, 36 RBI, 93 games).It’s fun pulling for an up-and-coming club with a bunch of exciting young stars and the Orioles are set there with catcher Adley Rutschman, an All-Star this year in his first full season, and third baseman/shortstop Gunnar Henderson, the AL Rookie of the Year favorite.Why Yankees fans should root for Astros:

If you’re a really big Mr. October fan and you want to see Astros special advisor Reggie Jackson get a second ring since leaving the Yankees after the 2020 season ... Actually, a more realistic reason for Yankees fans to root for Houston is maybe another Astros title would disgust Hal Steinbrenner to the point he’ll increase the 2024 payroll a lot higher than he’d prefer.2017. They took out the Yankees in the ALCS and then won the World Series illegally stealing signs and then banging on a garage-can lid so players could be tipped off on what’s coming in real time. And Jose Altuve forever will be a Yankee Stadium villain because he’s a star player who was on the ‘17 team and, until proven otherwise, he might have been wearing some kind of buzzer under his game jersey while beating the Yankees with his pennant-winning homer in ‘19. Who hits the biggest homer of his life and then stops teammates from ripping off his jersey while he crosses home plate and then immediately runs into the clubhouse to change shirts before returning to celebrate with teammates? Altuve says that he did this because his wife didn’t want to see him on the field naked from the waist up. LOL! This line of bull was outed in July 2021 when Altuve’s hit a walk-off homer to beat the Yankees and then paraded around the field with his jersey ripped off and bare chest showing.RHP Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79 ERA, 32 starts; 1B/LF Joey Gallo (.177 average, 21 HR, 40 RBI, 111 games); INF Donovan Solano (.282 average, 5 HR, 38 RBI, 134 games).The Twins have lost 18 postseason games in a row, many to the Yankees, so why not pull for their loyal fanbase to have a fun October moment? Also, they’re playing the Blue Jays, a Yankees’ division rival that had heated games with some jawing this season.They have two players Yankees fans can’t stand in Gray and Gallo. Both were trade-deadline acquisitions by Cashman that joined the Yankees as former All-Stars and then totally flopped. Gray has been pretty good everywhere he’s been except for the Bronx and will get Cy Young votes this year. He’ll start Game 2 for the Twins. Gallo still is doing his thing hitting well under .200 with power and a boatload of strikeouts. Gallo is questionable to be on the Twins’ Wild Card Series roster due to a left foot contusion that’s had him on the injured list since Sept. 8.The Rays deserve a World Series title because they’re a small-market MLB superpower that thrives in baseball’s toughest division. This organization is amazing. They’ve been in the playoffs five years in a row playing the game the right way. They play small ball. They utilize platoons that work. Every move they make seems to turn to gold. Here’s a better reason Yankees fans ought to pull for the Rays: Hal Steinbrenner lives in Tampa. If the Rays win a title, maybe that will be extra inspiration to go all-out this winter to rebuild the Yankees, perhaps even more than another Houston title.It’s not fun watching the little guy with no money kick your butt every year, but that’s what the Yankees-Rays’ rivalry has become. Since 2019, all playoff seasons for the Rays, they’ve won 421 regular-season games and four playoff series. In the same span, the Yankees won 409 games and three playoff series. Head-to-head, the Rays are 42-38 against the Yankees over the last five years, 45-40 counting their 2020 ALDS win.RHP Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA, 25 games); LHP Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA, 32 starts); LHP Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA, 34 games, 28 starts); LHP Aroldis Chapman (6-5, 3.09 ERA, 61 games, 6 saves).The Rangers have a roster loaded with former Yankees, including underrated and likable starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery, their Game 1 starter. The Yankees dumping Montgomery at the trade deadline in the summer of 2022 for Harrison Bader was another Cashman head-scratcher that didn’t work out. Bader hit give homers in nine playoffs last year, but other than that mostly struggled or was hurt. The Yankees would have been better off keeping Montgomery and the four prospects that they sent to Oakland for 2022a nd 2023 pitching bust Frankie Montas. Besides Montgomery and the other ex-Yankees, Texas’ roster includes two young infielders that Cashman gave up in the trade for Gallo in July 2022, Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran. Also, it’s easy to root for Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, a future Hall of Famer and really likeable guy who led the Giants to three titles. Their shortstop Corey Seager is fun to watch, too. Think the Yankees would have missed the playoffs this year if Cashman had signed Seager two winters ago instead of spending big money on Josh Donaldson (via March 2022 trade) and Carlos Rodon (December 2022 free agent signing)?How much fun would it be to see Chapman blow the season for someone else after he did it to the Yankees twice and then quit on them last October when he found out he wasn’t going to be on their playoff roster?Why Yankees fans should root for Blue Jays:

Don Mattingly is the Blue Jays hitting coach and he’s still never won a World Series ring. He fell short in 18 times with the Yankees, 1982-95 as a player, and 2004-07 coaching on Joe Torre’s staff.The Blue Jays are a division rival and a few of this season’s games with the Yankees allmost led to benches-clearing incidents, especially their May series at Rogers Centre. That’s when the Blue Jays accused Aaron Judge of peeking into his dugout for signs while hitting, third baseman coach Luis Rojas was called out for not standing in the coaching box and Toronto manager John Schneider insulted Yankees assistant hitting coach Brad Wilkerson by screaming “shut up fat boy” from his dugout to the Yankees’ dugout. Also, Yankees fans will enjoy watching Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., experience postseason misery. In the past, he’s claimed that he hates the Yankees so much that “if they were the only team that gave me a contract, I’d retire.”

RHP Kirby Yates (7-2, 3.38 ERA, 61 games, 5 saves).The 2023 Braves might be the closest thing to the 1998 Yankees minus having Mariano Rivera to close out wins. They’re the best team with the best lineup, best rotation, maybe the best front office and they had the best record this year, so why not root for excellence? The Braves are fun to watch because they’re so good. They also have two of the most exciting hitters, 40-40 right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., and 54-homer first baseman Matt Olson. When the Yankees were trying to trade for Olson two winters ago, the Braves did what it takes to get him while simultaneously letting face-of-the-franchise star first baseman Freddie Freeman walk. All the while the Yankees were trying and failing to sign Freeman, who went home to play for the Dodgers.RHP Lance Lynn (13-11, 5.73 ERA, 32 starts).The Dodgers have a few of the most likable players in the majors in Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts and Freeman. Also, the Yankees and Dodgers are in the same boat losing to the cheating Astros in 2017. After the Astros took out the Yankees in a seven-game ALCS, they beat the Dodgers in a World Series that went seven. If the Astros get back to the World Series for the fifth time in seven years, a lot of Yankees fans probably would like to see the Dodgers also there and taking out Houston.Next to the Red Sox, the Dodgers were the Yankees’ biggest rival when they were still in Brooklyn playing a bunch of Subway Series and again in 1977-78 when Reggie Jackson’s Yankees beat LA two Octobers in a row. Also, a lot of Yankees fans have a hard time ever rooting for the Dodgers because of their Hollywood image. Yankees fans come early and make Yankee Stadium a huge home-field advantage all season long while Dodgers fans show up late lto Chavez Ravine and leave early.

3B Josh Donaldson (.152 average, 13 HR, 26 RBI, 50 games).The Brewers’ principal owner is Mark Attanasio, who was born in the Bronx and raised in Tenafly, N.J. The founder of investment firm Crescent Capital Group purchased the Brewers from the Selig family in September 2004 and has had a lot of success as a small-market franchise, making the playoffs seven times. The Brewers, who were founded in 1969 as the Seattle Pilots and moved to Milwaukee in 1970, have a very loyal fan base that has experienced just one pennant (1982) and no championships. They’ll be an easy team to root on for that reason alone.Donaldson is the Brewers’ third baseman. Do Yankees fans want to see Donaldson popping champagne after playoff series wins after the former MVP spent all of 2022 and most of 2023 either on the injured list or playing far below expectations? Donaldson, by the way, hit just .169 after joining the Brewers late in the year as a waiver claim, but he was productive with three homers and 11 RBI.Bryce Harper is a superstar who still hasn’t won a World Series after getting there last season when the Phillies won the pennant after getting into postseason as the last NL wild card. Also, the Phillies are managed by Rob Thomson, who coached the Yankees when Joe Girardi was the skipper from 2008-17. He’s a good man who’s done an excellent job since replacing Girardi early into the ‘22 season.A lot of people think Phillies fans are the worst. They are passionate, but it’s often a brutal experience being a visiting fan at Citizens Bank Park. They’re very tough on their own players. Whether their reputation is exaggerated or not, a lot of Philadelphia sports fans hate all New York teams, so Yankees fans might as well root for the Phillies to be knocked out early this year by the underdog Marlins.

RHP David Robertson (6-6, 3.03 ERA, 62 games, 24 saves).Yankees fans probably would be rooting hard for the Marlins to win it all if Derek Jeter was still part-owner/CEO and Don Mattingly was still managing. In the Marlins’ first season since the Yankees legends left South Florida, they’re still worthy of backing because they’re an underdog as a small-market team that had the majors’ seventh lowest payroll. Adding to the Marlins’ intrigue is they made history making the playoffs in the second season of Kim Ng, the majors’ first female general manager. Also, it’s fun watching Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez, who won the NL batting title this year after winning the AL crown for the Twins in 2022.Ng didn’t renew Mattingly’s contract after the 2022 season. How dare anyone diss Donnie Baseball! Also, it’s hard getting behind a franchise that few little fan support.RHP Miguel Castro (6-6, 4.31 ERA, 75 games); LHP Joe Mantiply (2-3, 4.63 ERA, 35 games, 3 starts); 3B Jace Peterson (.183 average, 0 HR, 9 RBI, 41 games).Arizona’s best player is NL Rookie of the Year shoo-in Corbin Carroll, a lefty-swinging outfielder who batted .285 with 25 homers, 76 RBI and 54 steals. This young man is going to be a big, big star in the majors for a lot of years. Actually, he already is. Also, the Diamondbacks’ first-round opponent is the Rays, so most Yankees fans probably will be cheering on Arizona.Two or three generations of Yankees fans may still have bad tastes in their mouth remembering 2001. A few weeks after 9/11, the Yankees were two outs away from winning a fourth title in a row when the Diamondbacks scored two ninth-inning runs to win Game 7 of the World Series with Mariano Rivera pitching.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting us with a subscription.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our