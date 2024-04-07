Yankees Defeat Blue Jays in 9-8 Victory

The New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in a 9-8 victory, living up to their nickname of the Bronx Bombers. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton hit home run s to give the Yankees an early lead.

However, the Blue Jays made a comeback in the last three innings, scoring six unanswered runs. Despite their efforts, the Blue Jays were unable to take the series.

New York Yankees Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Victory Home Run Comeback

