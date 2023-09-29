Yankees’ Carlos Rodon allows eight runs without recording an out in horrific final start

Carlos Rodon had been building some late momentum in a mostly lost season coming into his final start. Then he took the mound on Friday. to forget even more miserable, failing to record an out while getting shelled for eight runs on six hits and two walks in the first inning against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Rodon had thrown 35 pitches before manager Aaron Boone finally put Rodon out of his misery and went to the bullpen, but the damage was already done.The left-hander allowed a single, walk and double to the first three hitters before Edward Olivares crushed a two-run homer to make it 4-0.

Rodon then gave up three straight singles and walked No. 8 hitter Logan Porter to load the bases, at which point Boone had seen enough and called on Matt Bowman from the bullpen. Carlos Rodon allowed eight runs in the first inning in his final start of 2023.Rodon walked off the mound facing a 5-0 deficit, which ended up extending to 9-0 by the time the inning ended.

Read more:

nypost »

Yankees’ Carlos Rodon sticks up for trainers in revealing Q&A | ‘I better pitch 200 innings; They’re paying me $27M a year, bro!’The Yankees begin their final series of the season on Friday night in Kansas City.

Gerrit Cole makes final Cy Young case with complete-game gem in Yankees’ winYankees starter Gerrit Cole tossed his second complete-game shutout of the season, a two-hit gem in a 6-0 win over the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

Yankees’ Yoendrys Gomez is K machine in dazzling debut, ‘definitely could be big-league starter’The Yankees begin their final series of the season on Friday night in Kansas City.

Yankees’ superheroes show off with Gerrit Cole adding to Cy resume, Aaron Judge blasting 2 more homersThe Yankees shut out the Blue Jays 6-0 on Wednesday night in Toronto.

Yankees' Gerrit Cole bolsters case for Cy Young Award, blanks Blue JaysThe veteran right-hander pitched a 2-hitter and Aaron Judge homered twice in a 6-0 win Wednesday.

Yankees try to keep win streak alive against the Blue JaysThe New York Yankees are looking to keep a three-game win streak intact when they play the Toronto Blue Jays.