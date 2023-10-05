Yankees, ‘by design,’ have drafted this way to fix glaring weakness

New York Yankees' Jasson Dominguez reacts to striking out against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)However, the organization has recognized the results are not an outlier, and it has tried to rectify the weakness — through various signings, but also intentionally via the draft.
A large portion of the team’s current top prospects such as Jasson Domínguez, Oswaldo Cabrera, Austin Wells, Spencer Jones, Trey Sweeney, Ben Rice, Roderick Arias and Roc Riggio are all lefties or switch-hitters. A Yankees executive, who was granted anonymity to speak freely, said that has been by design over the past few years when realizing what the team has lacked on the big-league level.
In 2023, the Yankees were among the worst in many categories against righties, including 27th in OPS (.682); 24th in wRC+ (89); 27th in wOBA (.297). Their 24.2 percent strikeout rate was the eighth-highest in MLB. headtopics.com
As expected, Aaron Judge has been their most dangerous regular, with a 1.019 OPS over the past three seasons in these situations.— with a .772 mark. In 2023, Judge was No. 1 among regulars, with Gleber Torres coming in second with a .771 OPS; Stanton’s was .640.. “Hopefully the right people saw it and we’ll get the right people in the room to discuss those things and figure it out.
