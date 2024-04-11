Yamato's Future in One Piece Revealed

The Wano Arc constituted a good percentage of One Piece 's story, as Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates found themselves attempting to defeat Kaido and his Beast Pirates to free an isolated nation. While working toward their goal, the Straw Hats weren't alone in their quest as they were joined by Kozuki Oden 's allies. One ally had some close ties to the Beast Pirate Captain, as fans are still remembering the samurai known as Yamato to this day.

For quite some time, many One Piece fans believed that Yamato was a shoo-in to be the final member of the Straw Hat Pirates. On top of having some major power thanks to a Zoan Devil Fruit, the offspring of Kaido had a bubbly personality which made her a fan-favorite to boot. Unfortunately, when Kaido was defeated and the Wano Arc wrapped, Yamato would announce that they would be taking a different path. Looking to live up to their idol Kozuki Oden, Yamato set forth to live as he did, looking to explore the land of Wano and then the world at large. Considering Oden was both a member of the Gol D. Roger and Whitebeard pirates, Yamato will have some serious work to do to get to his level. Wano's Biggest AllyWith One Piece now in its final arc in both its manga and anime adaptation, it has yet to be seen whether Yamato will have any role in the grand finale of the Straw Hat Pirate

