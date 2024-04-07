Yamamoto pitches Dodgers to victory over Cubs

Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched out of two early jams in five scoreless innings for his first career major league victory, Max Muncy hit a two-run single and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-1 on Saturday. Shohei Ohtani had two hits and reached base three times to help the Dodgers improve to 8-3 with their fifth victory in six games. There was a standing-room-only crowd to see the Cubs play Ohtani and the Dodgers on a cool, sunny, late afternoon game.

Cody Bellinger had two of Chicago's seven hits against his former team as the Cubs had their five-game winning streak snapped. Yamamoto (1-1) pitched out of a no-outs, bases-loaded jam in the first inning. After allowing a leadoff double to Ian Happ, a walk to Seiya Suzuki, and an infield single to Cody Bellinger. Yamamoto bounced back by striking out the sid

