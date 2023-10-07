The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.HANOVER, N.H.
Trailing by the game’s final margin, the Big Green held Yale (2-2, 1-1 Ivy League) to three-and-out. On the Dartmouth drive; however, Guyton picked off Jackson Proctor with 2:14 left at the Big Green end of the field and ran out the clock.
Yale took the lead for good when Grooms thew a 69-yard touchdown to Ryan Lindley with 6:04 left. On Dartmouth’s ensuing drive, Hamilton Moore ended it on the drive’s seventh play. It was his second interception in as many weeks. Guyton’s 70-yard interception return for a score brought Yale into a 7-all tie. headtopics.com
Dartmouth posted leads of 7-0 and 14-10 in the first half but never led again after Yale’s Joshua Pitsenberger ran it in from the 4 to end an eight-play, 75-yard drive that concluded with 2:27 before halftime.
Quarterbacks Proctor and Nick Howard combined to complete 21-of-29 passes for 147 yards a touchdown and three interceptions. Howard ran for 87 yards on 18 carries and scored twice for Dartmouth (2-2, 1-1). headtopics.com
