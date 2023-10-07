The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.HANOVER, N.H.

Trailing by the game’s final margin, the Big Green held Yale (2-2, 1-1 Ivy League) to three-and-out. On the Dartmouth drive; however, Guyton picked off Jackson Proctor with 2:14 left at the Big Green end of the field and ran out the clock.

Yale took the lead for good when Grooms thew a 69-yard touchdown to Ryan Lindley with 6:04 left. On Dartmouth’s ensuing drive, Hamilton Moore ended it on the drive’s seventh play. It was his second interception in as many weeks. Guyton’s 70-yard interception return for a score brought Yale into a 7-all tie. headtopics.com

Dartmouth posted leads of 7-0 and 14-10 in the first half but never led again after Yale’s Joshua Pitsenberger ran it in from the 4 to end an eight-play, 75-yard drive that concluded with 2:27 before halftime.

Quarterbacks Proctor and Nick Howard combined to complete 21-of-29 passes for 147 yards a touchdown and three interceptions. Howard ran for 87 yards on 18 carries and scored twice for Dartmouth (2-2, 1-1). headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Dartmouth tells NLRB that basketball players are students - for real - not employeesDartmouth College lawyers say the Ivy League school’s basketball players shouldn't be considered employees because they are unpaid members of a money-losing program whose need-based scholarships don’t depend on their participation or talent. The case was discussed in a National Labor Relations Board hearing to determine whether the team should be allowed to unionize. Although the big-money nature of college sports can undermine the claim that the athletes are students first, Dartmouth says that's actually true at the New Hampshire school. The ability of players to unionize is considered a major threat to the NCAA model that relies on unpaid labor to generate billions in revenue.

Faculty Positions - New Haven, Connecticut job with Yale Stem Cell Center | 12807270The Yale Stem Cell Center invites applications for faculty positions at the rank of Assistant, Associate, or full Professor. Rank and tenure will be commensurate with experience. Applicants should have a Ph.D. and/or M.D. degree. Each successful candidate will be expected to develop a vigorous, externally funded research program on fundamental questions related to the biology of embryonic or adult stem cells. Preference will be given to research on neural stem cells and neural regeneration, cancer stem cells and related therapy, and cardiac repair and regeneration. Investigators will establish labs in a state-of-the-art new building and will join a vibrant stem cell research community at Yale with over 100 labs working on various aspects of stem cell biology and medicine. Investigators will also contribute to teaching graduate and/or medical students as well as shaping stem cell research at Yale.\r

\r

\r

\r

Applicants must apply through the Interfolio website at: http: //apply.interfolio.com/131264 by December 30 2023. Inquiries about the position may be sent to Dr. Haifan Lin, Director of the Yale Stem Cell Center, c/o Courtney Csech courtney.csechyale.edu\r

\r

\r

\r

Equal Employment Opportunity Statement\r

\r

\r

\r

Yale University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer. Yale values diversity among its students, staff, and faculty and strongly welcomes applications from women, persons with disabilities, protected veterans, and underrepresented minorities.\r

\r

\r



Yale Assure Lock 2, Plus, and Touch review: a smart lock for every smart homeYale’s Assure Lock 2 line of smart locks offers a keypad, fingerprint reader, and Apple Home Key, plus compatibility with every major smart home platform

Spike Lee On 'Oppenheimer' Ending, Gives Lily Gladstone His Oscar VoteOscar winner Spike Lee has shared some thoughts about two of the highest-profile movie titles of 2023, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Killers of the Flow…

Spike Lee: ‘Oppenheimer’ Should Show ‘What Happened to the Japanese’Spike Lee called Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' a 'great film' but wishes it showed 'what happened to the Japanese people.'

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy is an iconic adaptation, but it left audiences wanting more with these critical unpursued possibilities.