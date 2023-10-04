Yahoo Sports AM: Sweeps all around

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 04: Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs the bases after hitting a grand slam during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins in Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Antwerp Sportpaleis is a 90-year-old arena with limited space, so I had to squeeze in a small empty space between the waiting athletes to get this angle. This lens and the open aperture create a smooth background and made the spotlights stand out so they become these nice white dots.

Finishing No. 1 on the points list has an added advantage, as that player will automatically qualify for the 2024 Players Championship and US Open. The top six entering this weekend all still have a shot at that prize.Recent Korn Ferry graduates include world No. 15 Cameron Young, No. 27 Will Zalatoris and No. 29 Sahith Theegala. headtopics.com

And even the few available scripts — Jerry Jones' ham-fisted 1989 dismissal of Tom Landry in Dallas; Wayne Huizenga's 1996 force-out of Don Shula in Miami; and Dan Rooney's gentle 1991 retirement dance with Chuck Noll in Pittsburgh — all pale in comparison to the intersection coming between Kraft and Belichick.

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Boiling Springs volleyball sweeps past Milton HersheyScores were 25-19, 25-8, 25-21.

‘100 Years of Disney Songs’ sweeps into SFStarring Bay Area singers Kim Nalley and Sasha Dobson and featuring A-List band, ‘100 Years of Disney’ comes to SFJAZZ for one night only.

Bedbug panic sweeps Paris as infestations soar before 2024 OlympicsFrance is alarmed as 'les punaises', as they're known in French, spread fear and loathing.

Sweeps Appear to Be Only Way Into New Housing Under Mayor Johnston's House1000 PlanDespite there being plenty of ways to find shelters, homeless residents say Mayor Johnston's House1000 plan makes sweeps the only way into decent housing.

MLB roundup: Wild-card series all end in sweepsKetel Marte's single keyed a four-run rally, Zac Gallen battled through six innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks swept their National League wild-card series with a victory 5-2 over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

MLB playoffs 2023: Rangers, Twins, Diamondbacks and Phillies advance with Wild Card Series sweepsIn today's episode, Connor is ecstatic about the performance from Zack Wheeler, who diced on the mound in game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.