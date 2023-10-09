Yahoo Sports AM: 2:00:35

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 08: Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya celebrates after winning the 2023 Chicago Marathon professional men's division and setting a world record marathon time of 2:00.35 on October 08, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Stroud set the record for most pass attempts to start a career without an interception (177), but Atlanta got the win on Younghoe Koo'sJared Goff beat Bryce Young in a battle of No. 1 picks as Carolina fell to 0-5 and remained the only team without a win this season.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

In Depth: Doing Good: Teeth, Adaptive Sports, MusicHal is joined by Dr. Jay Grossman, the founder and CEO of Homeless Not Toothless, as well as Andrew Skinner, the founder of Triumph Foundation. Also, Hal speaks with Marcy Sudock, the founding director of Musique Sur La Mer, which offers lessons and an opportunity to make music for both children and adults.

What Would Be My Fate With Henry VIII? History QuizGood luck, it ain't lookin' good.

Yahoo Top 10: Miami tumbles out of rankings after all-time coaching blunder by Mario CristobalImagine this scenario.

Yahoo Top 10: Miami tumbles out of rankings after all-time coaching blunder by Mario CristobalImagine this scenario.

My Adult Stepdaughter Has Overstayed Her Welcome, but My Husband Won’t Do Anything About ItIt’s time for her to go.

Your Afternoon Animal Fix – AdoPtvilleWelcome to the beautiful life