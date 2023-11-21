XRP Price Volatility: BlackRock ETF Rumor Sends Prices Soaring, Only to Tumble

The price chart for XRP showcases a volatile trajectory. After a sudden spike, prices have corrected, with XRP finding support around the $0.60 mark, reflecting a consolidation phase following the recent excitement. Resistance, meanwhile, appears to be forming near the $0.65 level, where the price has struggled to break through consistently.

What fueled this volatility? A rumor that investment giant BlackRock was preparing to file for an XRP ETF in the state of Delaware sent prices soaring, only for them to tumble when the rumor was debunked. The incident resulted in $





Utoday_en » / 🏆 256. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BlackRock Denies Filing for XRP ETFBlackRock has denied filing for an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) after an apparent false filing in Delaware. The confusion highlights the regulatory concerns around crypto manipulation.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 257. / 28,125 Read more »

Ripple Transfers 60 Million XRP to Unknown Wallet as XRP Price Finds CeilingRipple's 60 million XRP transfer to undisclosed wallet raises questions as XRP's price rally faces stop

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 256. / 28,125 Read more »

XRP Bears' Liquidations Total $3.5 Million as XRP Price Nears Ripple Ruling HighsBears' liquidations hit $3.5 million as XRP price nears Ripple ruling highs

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 256. / 28,125 Read more »

XRP Price Prediction: Bearish downturn possible as Ripple whales sell 100 million XRP in a monthXRP price has been stumped on the daily chart for the past three days after noting a 14% rally in a week. The altcoin is testing a key support level,

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72,072 Read more »

XRP May See 77% Rise in November, According to XRP Price HistoryAs XRP enjoys 11.3% October boost, all eyes turn to November, where historical data suggests potential for significant 77% rise

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 256. / 28,125 Read more »

1 Billion XRP Unlocked by Ripple, XRP Price Reacts With 3% DropRipple's unlocking of 1 billion XRP sends ripples through market, causing 3% dip in XRP price

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 256. / 28,125 Read more »