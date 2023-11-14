Xi Jinping's Unlikely Friendship with an Iowa Farmer

The future leader of China, Xi Jinping, formed an unlikely friendship with an Iowa soybean farmer during his visit to the state in 2012. Despite breaking protocol, Rick Kimberley offered Xi a ride on his John Deere tractor. Now, nearly a decade later, the two are set to meet again in San Francisco with higher stakes.

