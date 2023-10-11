Xfinity removes ROOT SPORTS from many customers' plans as Seattle Kraken season gets underway

Xfinity made the announcement to customers in an email on Tuesday, stating "We regularly review our channel lineups and adjust them, as needed, to ensure our entertainment packages provide customers with the best choices and most value. We pay programmers in order to offer their content to our customers, and the costs for sports programming continue to rise.

To keep ROOT SPORTS, customers on the Popular TV plan would have to pay about $20 more per month to upgrade to the Ultimate TV plan.The announcement was sent to customers on Kraken opening day. The first Kraken game on ROOT airs Thursday night.

"We are disappointed that Xfinity has moved ROOT SPORTS to the Ultimate package," ROOT said in a statement. "The timing is less than ideal." The Mariners said in a statement said the organization was disappointed that the network was moved to a package "less accessible" to fans. headtopics.com

Xfinity told The Seattlle Times that it planned to launch a $5 per month promotional deal for six months for those wanting to watch ROOT SPORTS NW."We regularly review our channel lineups and adjust them, as needed, to ensure our entertainment packages provide customers with the best choices and most value.

"Because Regional Sports Networks (RSN), like ROOT SPORTS, drive significant expense for our customers, we’ve removed this channel from your current TV package and will be reducing your RSN fee. Until this fee reduction goes into effect, you’ll soon see a $7.95 credit in your monthly bill. headtopics.com

"Of course, ROOT SPORTS is still available from Xfinity as part of a higher tier package for those who are interested in this programming. If you’d like to add it back to your channel lineup, you can upgrade to the Ultimate package by calling 1-800-xfinity or visiting xfinity.com.

Read more:

fox13seattle »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Xfinity moves Root Sports, broadcaster of Seattle Kraken games, to higher-priced packageXfinity sent an email to its customers on lower-tier packages saying that Root Sports was removed from their channel lineup.

Some Xfinity customers lose ROOT SPORTS on eve of Kraken, Blazers seasonsSome Xfinity customers got word Tuesday they will have to pay more money per month to watch their favorite teams' games.

Seattle Seahawks Reacts: How many sacks will Seattle get on Joe Burrow?Another 11-sack game is unlikely, but can the Seahawks pass rush continue its hot streak?

Seattle News, Weather, Sports, Breaking NewsWed Oct 11 2023 KOMO 4 TV provides news, sports, weather and local event coverage in the Seattle, Washington area including Bellevue, Redmond, Renton, Kent, Tacoma, Bremerton, SeaTac, Auburn, Mercer Island, Bothell, Shoreline, Lynnwood, Mill Creek and Everett.

Podcast ResultsSeattle news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community.

Podcast ResultsSeattle news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community.