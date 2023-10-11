Xfinity removes ROOT SPORTS from many customers' plans as Seattle Kraken season gets underway

Xfinity made the announcement to customers in an email on Tuesday, stating "We regularly review our channel lineups and adjust them, as needed, to ensure our entertainment packages provide customers with the best choices and most value. We pay programmers in order to offer their content to our customers, and the costs for sports programming continue to rise.
To keep ROOT SPORTS, customers on the Popular TV plan would have to pay about $20 more per month to upgrade to the Ultimate TV plan.The announcement was sent to customers on Kraken opening day. The first Kraken game on ROOT airs Thursday night.
"We are disappointed that Xfinity has moved ROOT SPORTS to the Ultimate package," ROOT said in a statement. "The timing is less than ideal." The Mariners said in a statement said the organization was disappointed that the network was moved to a package "less accessible" to fans. headtopics.com
Xfinity told The Seattlle Times that it planned to launch a $5 per month promotional deal for six months for those wanting to watch ROOT SPORTS NW."We regularly review our channel lineups and adjust them, as needed, to ensure our entertainment packages provide customers with the best choices and most value.
"Because Regional Sports Networks (RSN), like ROOT SPORTS, drive significant expense for our customers, we’ve removed this channel from your current TV package and will be reducing your RSN fee. Until this fee reduction goes into effect, you’ll soon see a $7.95 credit in your monthly bill. headtopics.com
"Of course, ROOT SPORTS is still available from Xfinity as part of a higher tier package for those who are interested in this programming. If you’d like to add it back to your channel lineup, you can upgrade to the Ultimate package by calling 1-800-xfinity or visiting xfinity.com.