Xbox Is Killing Unofficial Controllers, Will It Nuke XIM And Cronus ‘Cheaters’?

that starting this November, that Microsoft will no longer let “unauthorized” third-party accessories be used on Xbox. Players will instead be hit with an error “0x82d60002” if they try to use them.
Xbox is saying outright to get a refund for those devices and that players should look at a list of what accessories. It’s not just Xbox-branded gear, there are plenty of third party devices here that have indeed made deals with Xbox. Reportedly this new policy may be about expanding third party devices to also be able to use wireless functionality, which most currently do not.
However, many players are hoping that this also targets users of a pair of systems, XIM and Cronus, that allow for what many console players would consider cheating. XIMs allow a mouse and keyboard to be used on a console where they would still benefit from controller-specific aim assist. Cronus, meanwhile, can use scripts that increase aim assist, reduce recoil and alter other settings. headtopics.com
So no, I do not think we can say that Cronus and XIM are dead on Xbox, despite this news. This change will not be implemented until November 12, and I suppose we’ll see if they stop working when that update hits, or if Microsoft decides to address the question directly before that.