Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Sale at Target

My digital game library is filled with titles that I’ve never played, so a few years ago, I promised myself that I would stop buying every new release. It’s easy with services like Game Pass, which offers hundreds of games and other benefits. Whether you’re new to the scene or in need of a renewal, now might be a good time to tack on some extra months. A three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is 20 percent off at Target, bringing your total down to $39.99 ($10 off).
It’s not the best price we’ve seen, but it’s still well worth it. You can also get a one-month subscription for $13.59 (close to $4 off) at Target. I’ve long said that Xbox Game Pass is the best value in gaming, and while competing services are quickly catching up, I still can’t think of anything that can outdo i
