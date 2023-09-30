Xbox Game Pass No Longer Adding Popular RPG

Xbox Game Pass subscribers looking forward to one RPG, in particular, are going to be disappointed to find out that when said game was listed for Xbox Game Pass, it was done so as a mistake.

As for the game, it was released earlier this year, in February, by Square Enix and Acquire. Upon release, it garnered Metacritic scores ranging from 83 to 86, making it one of the higher rated RPGs of the year. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Octopath Traveler II, which is coming to Xbox consoles in the first half of next year after skipping Xbox at release.

For what it's worth, the first game came to Xbox Game Pass. So, tying back into the speculation, above, it wouldn't be very surprising to see the sequel end up on Xbox Game Pass, but right now, there's no news of this.

More About the Game:The story takes place in Solistia, a land comprising an eastern and western continent divided by the sea," reads an official blurb about the game."It is a bustling era, wherein large vessels navigate busy sea routes and the power of steam gives birth to new technologies.

More About the Game:The story takes place in Solistia, a land comprising an eastern and western continent divided by the sea," reads an official blurb about the game."It is a bustling era, wherein large vessels navigate busy sea routes and the power of steam gives birth to new technologies. Some people thrill to glamorous stars of the stage and industry, while others are brought to tears by war, plague, and poverty. In this faraway realm, eight travelers hailing from different regions venture forth for their own reasons. Step into their shoes and explore the land as you see fit, using their unique talents to aid you along your journey. Embark on an adventure all your own."

Xbox Game Pass is available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC at different price points depending on the tier you subscribe to.