Xbox Executive Kareem Choudhry Departs Microsoft After 26 Years

Xbox executive Kareem Choudhry is leaving Microsoft after more than 26 years at the company. Choudhry’s departure triggers a shake-up of some teams inside Xbox . He had been focusing on Microsoft ’s AI plans for Xbox and was key to Xbox ’s backward compatibility support and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Microsoft is moving Choudhry’s former team to the Xbox hardware side and creating a new Xbox Experiences and Platforms team.

