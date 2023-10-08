Xander Zhou's AI-powered Fantasia

Machine learning might still lack creative chutzpah, but it gave Zhou a clear road map toward his sci-fi world-building. The result was a dystopian tale comprising manga superhero characters, a sense of “Clockwork Orange” eeriness, and a touch of futuristic Shanghai.
“It would be hard logistically to congregate everyone in a controlled environment if I were in Paris or Milan, but in Shanghai, all the stars easily aligned. I know all 300 people personally who are sitting at the show.
“I just think that it’s impossible to imagine what that future looks like, the human mind and its imaginations are too limiting,” added Zhou. The shift to a more science fiction narrative first came about during his spring 2018 collection, when Zhou devised the concept of a “Supernatural, Extraterrestrial & Co.” Since then, Zhou has been coming up with characters, including the oriental master, the mad scientist, and the cyborg businessman. headtopics.com
“Haute couture comes with too much historical baggage, and we want to be defined as a more tech-driven menswear brand, which is our DNA. That’s why we used tech jargon to name the spin-off line,” explained Zhou. “We use Pro to express our ultimate expression of each season in terms of material and craftsmanship, as well as various silhouettes and concepts.