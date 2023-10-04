The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.
“That milestone means something to me,” Alonso said Wednesday. “A lot has happened in that time, mostly positive. The record is good and both the team and our game have continued to develop.” A squad of young, ambitious players have been key to Leverkusen’s rise, with Alonso getting the most out of the likes of German playmaker Florian Wirtz andthrough 2028 on Tuesday. Victor Boniface has scored eight goals in eight games since the Nigerian striker signed from Union Saint-Gilloise in July.
Sunday’s game at home to Cologne — called the Rhine derby because of the river running between Leverkusen and Cologne — looks deceptively easy in the standings but could prove anything but. headtopics.com
Alonso’s record over the last year has fueled speculation he could be a contender to take over at his old club Real Madrid when Carlo Ancelotti’s contract runs out at the end of the season. Alonso“It’s too early” to talk about future steps, Alonso said last week when asked about Madrid.
Pete Alonso trade rumors: Cubs want Mets slugger for 2024 seasonNew York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said on Monday that he 'expects' Pete Alonso to be the team's starting first baseman on Opening