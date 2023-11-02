‘X’ the opera explodes with dance, music, pageantry

A few years ago, there was a series of Dos Equis beer commercials that announced “the most interesting man in the world” and bragged that his reputation was expanding faster than the universe.

During a phone interview before my attendance at a rehearsal, Abdullah divulged a portion of his impressive résumé, including an extensive discussion of jazz and how it relates to the X opera. Malcolm’s story has international implications, too, some of which emerge in the production that I was able to witness a week before its launch at the Met on November 3. Abdullah’s comments on jazz and how it’s woven into the opera are certainly true, but other African American genres are also present, depending on the historical era depicted.

When she repeats the number of Klansmen accused of killing her beloved Earl, the mournful music echoes her words: “A boy born in terror, marked by our fear. Not four, not 10; so many men rushing in a Black man’s night.” Their intimations are of Sterling Brown’s poem “Old Lem,” where he wrote, “They don’t come by ones. They don’t come by twos. But they come by tens.”

It is during this scene that the choreography takes command, although it weaves almost seamlessly from episode to episode, whether in the beginning where the dancers convey the festive arrival of young Malcolm to the crowd outside the Littles’ home where they capture the sadness of Earl’s murder.

Rehearsals, as some of you may know, often contain a number of stops and restarts, and this one had several; even so, there was enough to glean the opera’s potential. The choreography is a practically unbroken tapestry of movement; the lighting and images that embellish the actors are like another performer; and always in the background was a bold, unannounced sense of pageantry.

United States Headlines Read more: NYAMNEWS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WASHINGTONPOST: 10 noteworthy books for November and DecemberGift ideas abound.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕

FOX13: How you can get $5 Hogle Zoo tickets in November and DecemberAs a digital content producer, Spencer writes, edits and manages website content and helps run FOX 13's social media channels.

Source: fox13 | Read more ⮕

10NEWS: San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 1, 2023: Warm and dry start to NovemberMegan Parry returned to Southern California to join 10News as the morning and midday newscast meteorologist.

Source: 10News | Read more ⮕

AP: Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commoditiesBenchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 58 cents to $80.44 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell 39 cents to $84.63 per barrel. Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 3 cents to $2.19 a gallon. December heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.96 a gallon. December natural gas fell 9 cents to $3.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

COMICBOOK: Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning Releases New English Dub TrailerDigimon Adventure 02: The Beginning has released a new English dub trailer ahead of its U.S. release!

Source: ComicBook | Read more ⮕

FOX43: I-83 South Bridge Project one step closer to beginning constructionA new environmental report revealed gas-powered tools and equipment produce more air pollution than traditional vehicles, causing environmentalists to want change.

Source: fox43 | Read more ⮕