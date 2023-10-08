Warning: SPOILERS for The Invincible Iron Man #10Marvel's the "Fall of X" has brought Iron Man and the X-Men together like never before.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Invincible Iron Man #10 – written by Gerry Duggan, with art by Juan Frigeri – pits Emma Frsot and Tony Stark against he anti-mutant industrialist Feilong, sending them on a journey into the villain's psyche.

Among the new information this trip down Feilong's memory lane provides, is a message from Howard Stark to Tony, revealing the existence of mysterium.Tony Shares More With In Common With Mutants Than He Realized The Invincible Iron Man #10 places the newlywed heroes inside the villain Feilong's psyche, in order to steal secrets to win the war against Orchis. headtopics.com

The X-Men Could Have Already Touched The MCU Mined from the White Hot Room using a specialized mutant circuit, the X-Men have been using mysterium as a galactic bargaining chip since they first terraformed Arakko, declaring themselves speakers for the Sol system.

MCU fans don’t yet know how the X-Men will tie into the sprawling multimedia storyline, but the idea of Howard Stark discovering a new element is all too familiar to longtime viewers, having first played a role in the Iron Man trilogy. Iron Man 2 (2010) confirmed that Howard Stark discovered a hidden miracle element, one that ended up saving Tony’s life during the events of the film. headtopics.com

While Tony Stark will not be there to see mutants integrate and coexist with the established heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it appears that the comic book iterations of Iron Man and the X-Men have just taken their alliance to the next level.

