X-Men Cosplay Photo Shoot Unleashes the Rare Villains You Almost Never See

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The X-Men have no shortage of great characters, and a group of new cosplays has highlighted several of the best designs in the franchise’s history. From space pirates to absurdly spiked villains with penchants for the dramatic, these cosplays run the gamut of designs, which only highlights just how fun it is that all three can co-exist in the same Marvel Universe.

Jason Aulicino (@nerd_alert_cosplay) has shown off spectacular cosplays of all three: Corsair, Erik the Red, and Stryfe. As Corsair, Aulicino is suave and dashing in Dave Cockrum’s classic costume as created by @rvprops, complete with cutlass and swoopy hair.

Meanwhile, Erik the Red and Stryfe are menacing in equal measure, with their looks only enhanced by making their covered eyeholes a solid white like so many supervillain costumes. Credit is given to @ryansimsphotography, @fj_209 and @dtjaaaam for photography, and Aulicino also shouts out @not_just_a_nerd for the editing of the Erik the Red shoot, which looks like its set aboard an industrial spaceship. headtopics.com

Corsair and Erik the Red’s designs show the influence of pulp stories on the X-Men. Corsair is an obvious example of the space-pirate archetype that was popular in pulp stories and space operas from the 1920s onwards. The helmet and straps of Erik the Red’s costume bring to mind villains from sword and sorcery stories like Conan the Barbarian.

An Iconic Superhero Design Doesn't Have to Be Realistic All three designs also perfectly highlight the importance of the "rule of cool" in superhero comics. These character designs may not be strictly practical, but there’s an inherent joy in slightly silly impracticality — in making things look cool for coolness’s sake. headtopics.com

