X-Men Comics: Orchis Comes to Wakanda for Vibranium

We already looked a little about what's up with Jean Grey and Charles Xavier in today's X-Men comics, but as well as Immortal X-Men #17, we also have Uncanny Spider-Man #3, Invincible Iron Man #12, Wolverine #39 and X-Men Infinity Unlimited #114. First, Orchis comes to Wakanda looking for Vibranium, in Wolverine. And they offer a Stark Sentinel in return for a chunk of it. Well, they are useful things.
Uncanny Spider-Man has them being used for crowd… okay, not control so much, more crowd rabble rousing… While Invincible Iron Man has them tracking down other mutants in New York City. Their scanners as we have seen, can be a bit erratic however. No wonder Wakanda is not so keen. The Sentinels and the mutant hating crowd also bring Mystique to the yard. A handy scapegoat for all manner of mutant goings on in New York… Her wife, Destiny, can't get home from The White Hot Room soon enough, can she? While The Kingpin may feel the same about Vanaheim, the Otherworld home currently holding his mutant wife Typhoid Mar
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »
Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »
Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »