X-Men '97 Revival Breathes New Life into Characters Ahead of MCU Debut

X-Men '97 is an excellent revival of the animated series , bringing new life to beloved characters ahead of their MCU debut. While the X-Men comics made the heroes famous, the 1990s animated series made them popular with a generation of kids.

Some mutants from the series made their live-action debuts in the X-Men films, but others like Gambit, Jubilee, and Morph were left out. X-Men '97 aims to rectify this by including these fan-favorite characters.

