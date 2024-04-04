X-Men '97 Reboot Features Special Appearance by Original Jubilee Voice Actor

X-Men '97 debuted on Disney+ last month, and the new series is a huge hit with critics and audiences alike. The show is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 98% critics score and a 92% audience score. The series picks up right where X-Men : The Animated Series left off when it came to an end after five seasons in 1997. Many of the original voice actors have returned to play their characters, but not everyone is back in the same way.

Alyson Court played Jubilee in the original series, but Holly Chou has taken over the role in the reboot. However, Court made a special appearance in the show's latest episode(s),"Motendo / LifeDeath – Part 1." In the first half of the split episode, Jubilee celebrates her 18th birthday and ends up getting sucked into a video game system called Montendo alongside Roberto Da Costa. The game is run by Mojo, one of the X-Men's most fun adversaries who also appeared in the original serie

X-Men '97 Reboot Jubilee Alyson Court Animated Series Video Game Montendo Mojo

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

’X-Men ‘97’ Sneak Peek — Jubilee and Sunspot Enter a Virtual RealityDiego Peralta is a News Writer and a Features Writer for Collider. He has also written for several other outlets, including BuzzFeed News, Geeks of Color and Film Inquiry. When he&039;s not watching The Last Jedi again, he&039;s looking for the best burger in town and the next movie that will become a fixation for him.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Every X-Men: The Animated Series Voice Actor Not Returning For X-Men '97Which X-Men voice actors will not return?

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

How Men Can Confront Other Men About Sexist BehaviorConfronting other men for sexism, bias, harassment, and all manner of inappropriate behavior may be the toughest part of male allyship. But it’s also utterly essential. While the prospect of speaking up against transgressions can feel overwhelming, there are steps you can take to make it easier.

Source: HarvardBiz - 🏆 310. / 63 Read more »

10 Unanswered Questions From X-Men: The Animated Series That X-Men '97 Can AnswerAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

X-Men's Blackbird Jet Weaponizes Cyclops' Optic Blasts in X-Men + Fantastic Four #3The X-Men's Blackbird jet, designed to incorporate mutant powers, pursues Reed Richards' Fantasticar in a high-speed chase in X-Men + Fantastic Four 3.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

10 X-Men: The Animated Series Episodes To Watch Before X-Men '97Essential X-Men: TAS episodes before X-Men ’97.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »