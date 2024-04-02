Wyoming Crypto Bank Custodia Considers Appeal After Denied Access to Fed's Banking Facilities

Custodia Bank, a Wyoming crypto bank that has been locked in legal combat with the Federal Reserve for nearly two years, is considering an appeal of a district judge’s decision to deny it access to the Fed’s banking facilities, FOX Business has learned. Custodia, one of four crypto banks in Wyoming, tells FOX Business it believes the judge's decision was wrong, and it’s considering all of its options, including an appeal.
"If this decision stands, only the big, leveraged New York banks at the center of the financial system will be allowed to bank the crypto industry through the bitcoin ETFs," a Custodia spokesman told FOX Business. "And they do this without the risk management protections that Wyoming banks propose
