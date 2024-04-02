Wyoming Crypto Bank Custodia Considers Appeal After Denied Access to Fed's Banking Facilities

Custodia Bank, a Wyoming crypto bank that has been locked in legal combat with the Federal Reserve for nearly two years, is considering an appeal of a district judge’s decision to deny it access to the Fed’s banking facilities, FOX Business has learned. Custodia, one of four crypto banks in Wyoming, tells FOX Business it believes the judge's decision was wrong, and it’s considering all of its options, including an appeal.

"If this decision stands, only the big, leveraged New York banks at the center of the financial system will be allowed to bank the crypto industry through the bitcoin ETFs," a Custodia spokesman told FOX Business. "And they do this without the risk management protections that Wyoming banks propose

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wyoming’s GOP governor partially protects DEI at University of WyomingGov. Mark Gordon vetoed part of the Wyoming budget Saturday, protecting diversity, equity, and inclusion programming at the University of Wyoming.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Kraken Unveils Qualified Custody for Institutions in Crypto-Friendly WyomingIan Allison is an award-winning senior reporter at CoinDesk. He holds ETH.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

Wyoming's New DAO Bill Gives Crypto a Boost to Sweep Out Internet IncumbentsMiles Jennings is general counsel and head of decentralization of a16z crypto. He previously worked at ConsenSys and as a partner at Latham & Watkins.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

US court favors Fed in Custodia Bank case, rejects appeal for reviewIn a recent court filing, the US district court has ruled in favor of the Federal Reserve in its legal dispute with Custodia Bank regarding the bank's request for a master account.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

Custodia Bank Loses Lawsuit Challenging Fed Rejection of Master Account ApplicationNikhilesh De is CoinDesk's managing editor for global policy and regulation. He owns marginal amounts of bitcoin and ether.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

SEC v. Ethereum: What to Expect and Why It Is Crucial to Crypto MarketThis round of crypto regulation could change way crypto industry works

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »