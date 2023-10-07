The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Fresno State hadn’t lost since Oct. 8, 2022, at Boise State, and entered the game with a 5-0 record for the first time since 2013. The biggest defensive play of the game for Wyoming was delivered by Godbout, whose interception of a pass with 46 seconds remaining sealed the victory.

After a 38-yard field goal by Dylan Lynch cut Fresno State’s deficit to 24-13, the Bulldogs recovered an onside kick. Logan Fife replaced Keene and threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Mac Dalena with 5:17 remaining. headtopics.com

Fresno State’s defense entered the game with an amazing streak of forcing 40 consecutive three-and-outs. Peasley was 16 for 20 for 144 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, leading Wyoming to a 24-7 lead at the intermission.

Peasley tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Wieland and hit Treyton Welch with a 12-yard scoring pass with 31 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

{{PageTitle}}

