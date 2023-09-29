Wynonna Judd recalls moment she held mother Naomi in her arms after suicide: 'I love you, Mom'

Wynonna Judd recalled her final moments with mother Naomi at the People's Choice Country Awards, and told Fox News Digital how they stayed close despite issues. Wynonna Judd told Fox News Digital, her and her mom Naomi Judd's shared love of music helped them "bypass the bullcrap" and build a close relationship. This story discusses suicide.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).lost her mother, fellow country music icon Naomi Judd, just over a year ago.

After speaking with Fox News Digital on the red carpet, the singer delivered a moving speech while accepting the Country Champion Award at last night's inaugural People's Choice Country Awards. There, she shared details about the dayfrom suicide and the last moments she shared with her mom.

"So I graduated high school in 1982," Wynonna began after receiving the award."In 1983, I got a record deal with RCA Records, and I got on a Silver Eagle bus with my mama and did her hair every night for 10 years for free." headtopics.com

Wynonna Judd on stage at the People's Choice Country Awards.The record deal was one she shared with her mother – together they formed.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Wynonna Judd Honors Mom Naomi at 2023 People's Choice Country AwardsWynonna Judd paid tribute to her late mother, Naomi Judd, while accepting the Country Champion Award at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards

Wynonna Judd Gives the Realest of Acceptance Speeches at People's Choice Country AwardsRecipient of the Country Champion Award talks about the day her mother Naomi committed suicide

Wynonna Judd and husband Cactus Moser have date night at People's Choice Country AwardsMoser supported his wife as she received the Country Champion Award during the ceremony.

Hear Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood's reimagined version of 'Cry Myself to Sleep'Listen to Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood’s version of 'Cry Myself to Sleep.'

Here Are All the Performers & Presenters for the 2023 People’s Choice Country AwardsBrothers Osborne will present the Country Champion award to Wynonna Judd.

'Feud Capote vs. The Swans' Images Show Naomi Watts, Tom Hollander & MoreRyan Murphy's anthology series returns for a scintillating second season this winter.

Wynonna Judd explains how their shared love of music brought her and mom Naomi Judd closer

Wynonna Judd told Fox News Digital, her and her mom Naomi Judd's shared love of music helped them "bypass the bullcrap" and build a close relationship.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).lost her mother, fellow country music icon Naomi Judd, just over a year ago.

After speaking with Fox News Digital on the red carpet, the singer delivered a moving speech while accepting the Country Champion Award at last night's inaugural People's Choice Country Awards. There, she shared details about the dayfrom suicide and the last moments she shared with her mom.

"So I graduated high school in 1982," Wynonna began after receiving the award."In 1983, I got a record deal with RCA Records, and I got on a Silver Eagle bus with my mama and did her hair every night for 10 years for free."

Wynonna Judd on stage at the People's Choice Country Awards.The record deal was one she shared with her mother – together they formed. The duo was remarkably successful, winning numerous awards and racking up hit after hit. In 1991, Naomi retired after struggles with her health led to a diagnosis of hepatitis C, and, as she explained in her speech, Wynonna went on to have a successful solo career.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"And then on August the 30th of last year," Wynonna told the audience at last night's show,"my mother committed suicide, and I went to her house and she died there, but we followed the ambulance anyway to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. I walked into the room and I held her in my arms, I kissed her on the forehead, shut her eyes and said, ‘I love you, Mom.’"

Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd made up the musical group The Judds."And I walked out of that room, went home, got up the next morning and showed up at the Country Music Hall of Fame to be inducted into the Hall of Fame."