Wyatt Oleff Joins Cast of Untitled Karate Kid Movie

Wyatt Oleff attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros.'The Flash' at Ovation Hollywood. Further details about Oleff and Knight's characters remained under wraps. They will be joining previously announced cast members Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Ming-Na Wen, and Sadie Stanley. The untitled Karate Kid movie will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle from a screenplay written by Rob Lieber. It is produced by Karen Rosenfelt.

Oleff's casting will reunite him with Entwistle after previously working together on Netflix's short-lived teen series I Am Not Okay With This. Plot details for the film are being kept under wraps at this time, though it's known that it will largely be set on the East Coast and focus on a teenager from China

