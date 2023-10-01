WWII veteran's missing dog tags found in unlikely spot: 'My heart just stopped'

A pair of Kentucky teenagers stumbled upon a dog tag belonging to Fred Jackson, a World War II veteran and civil rights leader, during a park cleanup earlier this month.

A pair of Kentucky teenagers stumbled upon a dog tag belonging to Fred Jackson, a World War II veteran and civil rights leader, during a park cleanup earlier this month. (WDKY)stumbled upon a unique and rare piece of history while cleaning up a local park this month.

The treasure – a dog tag belonging to Fred Jackson, a celebratedand Lexington’s first elected African American constable – was found by Woodford County High School juniors Meghan Burke and Hattie Steen while they were cleaning up around the foundation of an old house in Huntertown Community Interpretive Park near Versailles.

The place where the dog tag was found is where Jackson’s former home once stood, according to.

"I was surprised to just find it just sitting there on the surface level," Steen said, according to the outlet."And it wasn’t rusty. It was just a little dirty, but that was about it."

A dog tag that belonged to World War II veteran Fred Jackson was found by high school juniors Meghan Burke and Hattie Steen while they were cleaning up around the foundation of an old house. After the discovery, the students decided to turn the find over to Sioux Finney, a board member at "They were so excited because they knew the person," Steen recalled.

"I walked over there, and I looked at the dog tag, and I saw it said Fred D. Jackson, and I said, ‘Girls, I’m about to faint,’" Finney told the outlet.

Jackson, who also served as a civil rights leader in his community, passed away in 2007. However, the community continues to honor his legacy and the City of Lexington reportedly designated Nov. 19 as Fred Jackson Day.