WWE Women's Title Triple Threat Match Set for Fastlane

Bayley tells Asuka and Charlotte Flair they can have a Triple Threat WWE Women's Title Match [...] Flair asked Bayley what happened to her, saying that she was one of the four horsewomen but was now simply a stepping stone.

There was clearly bad blood between the two after that, as Bayley would mock Flair during the match, doing the Rick Flair strut and hitting several chops. Flair would turn that around though and hit Bayley with a spear, and that would be enough to get the pin and the win.

"No, she didn't say that!" – @Iyo_SkyWWE @itsBayleyWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/xyMD2G9jLV — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 30, 2023 Flair didn't have a chance to say much after the win, as Asuka would then come out and deliver a promo to SKY. At this point, Bayley responded to Asuka's promo, but not accurately it seems. Bayley told Asuka if she wanted a Triple Threat match with her and Charlotte then that's what she would get, but SKY then told Bayley that's not what she said. It doesn't matter now though, as the match is locked in for Fastlane, and SKY wasn't very happy.

Bayley was laughing it off as she walked away, but then Bayley saw how upset SKY was about the turn of events. Bayley then pulled Dakota Kai over and put her in between her and SKY, and seemed concerned about SKY at that point. Kai and SKY were still shocked about what happened, and as for Flair and Asuka, they stared each other down a bit in the ring.

Both will get a chance to win the WWE Women's Championship next week, and SKY will have her hands full trying to keep her Title. Hopefully, Kai and Bayley will both be there as well to give her a helping hand, but we'll have to wait and see. There's also the newly signed Jade Cargill to consider, who is set to make her debut soon and could very well pop up at Fastlane, though we'll have to wait until next week to find out.

WWE Fastlane Card So FarWWE Fastlane takes place on Saturday, October 7th at 8 PM EST, and will stream live on Peacock.

Are you excited for the match? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!