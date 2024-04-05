WWE Superstar Big E Creates Short Film About Ruby Bridges

WrestleMania XL is upon us. WWE Superstar Big E , a bright ambassador for the company, has become a vital figure outside of the ring. He crafted a short film about Ruby Bridges , the first Black student integrated into an all-white school, with original music by Rapsody .

WWE Big E Wrestling Short Film Ruby Bridges Rapsody

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



billboard / 🏆 112. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey Reveals Top Superstar Ignored Time Constraint During Huge Title MatchRhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 was reportedly set for a lot less time.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

2024 College Basketball Conference Title Odds - ACC, Big Ten, Big East, Big 12, Pac-12, SECNCAAB college basketball conference tournament title odds and past champions for the ACC, Big Ten, Big East, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Casa Ruby Founder Ruby Corado Arrested, Charged With FraudThe website that Washington lives by.

Source: washingtonian - 🏆 74. / 68 Read more »

Ronda Rousey Reveals Top Superstar Pushed Back Against Time Constraints for Huge WWE Title MatchRhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 was reportedly set for a lot less time.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

WWE 2K24: The Best Superstar Community Creations Released So FarWe've collected some of the best superstar, alternate attire, and arena community creations for WWE 2K24 released so far in one place!

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

The Man: Not Your Average Girl — WWE Superstar Becky Lynch on her new memoirCitySpace celebrates cutting edge conversations, adventurous art, innovative ideas. CitySpace is WBUR on stage.

Source: WBUR - 🏆 274. / 63 Read more »