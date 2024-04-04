WWE Star Chelsea Green Kicked Out of Hotel Over Outfit

WWE star Chelsea Green was kicked out of a New York City hotel after being accused of being an escort due to her outfit. Green expressed her frustration on social media, stating that one moment she was enjoying WrestleMania 40 at Barclays Center and the next she was being kicked out of the hotel. She jokingly mentioned that she might not celebrate WrestleMania weekend at The Plaza Hotel next year.

Green explained that she and a friend were asked to leave The Plaza Hotel's Champagne Bar as they were not hotel guests

