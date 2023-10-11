WWE's Cody Rhodes Reveals NXT Title Match, LA Knight, and More

WWE's very own Cody Rhodes got things started on tonight's WWE NXT, and it didn't take long to reveal his big announcement. Rhodes revealed that he would be the honorary NXT GM for tonight's episode, and not too long after Ilja Dragunov came to the ring to exchange some words with Rhodes.
After Rhodes was joined by Dragunov, the NXT Champion said,"This man, you. This man who brings this passion. You're a man who fights with a fire and pushes everything he does to the next level. And this is something I want to do like you. This is something I promise to do. I promise to push this brand to the next level with a fire that only the mad dragon can create.
Special guest GM @CodyRhodes already making big moves…@RealLAKnight steps in as guest referee for tonight's #NXTChampionship Match! NXT Champion @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR vs. NXT North American Champion @DomMysterio35, tonight on @USANetwork. #WWENXT
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 11, 2023 That's when Dominik Mysterio's music hit and Dom came out with Rhea Ripley. Dom said"You guys really out here patting each other on the back? The WWE universe is here to see the greatest superstar this brand has to offer, me! Ilja you, you may be the NXT Champion, but you don't compare to me, the one and only true Double AA Champion.
Dragunov said,"Why am I not surprised at all when nobody in this entire arena wants to listen to the sound of your voice. By the way, my father used to work in a prison, so I know exactly how to turn a barking dog into a sweet little puppy. headtopics.com
"Did I hurt little Ilja? Why don't you put that NXT Championship on the line against me and prove if you are the man you say you are," Mysterio said.