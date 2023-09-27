WWE's Cody Rhodes Makes a Surprise Cameo in Adi Shankar's Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix

WWE's Cody Rhodes makes an unexpected appearance in Adi Shankar's Captain Laserhawk: A Blood [...] In the trailer we see the Warden of Supermaxx talking to several characters, including Rhodes, who points out that there's a frog in the group (which is Bullfrog).

The Warden says that she's brought them all together because of their special abilities, but Rhodes doesn't wait to hear the rest of the pitch. He charges forward but before he can make contact his head starts to deform, and all of the sudden it explodes due to the bomb that was implanted.

A VHS full of lasers, video games… and a frog assassin! It’s time to join the revolution with Dolph Laserhawk and free the citizens of Eden! From Ubisoft & Adi Shankar, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix invades Netflix on October 19th.#NetflixDrop01 pic.twitter.com/mm4QqoWHwR

— Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) September 27, 2023 Rhodes saw the trailer and thanked Shankar for bringing him into this universe.

Read more:

ComicBook »

Judgment Day Retains Tag Titles on WWE Raw; AEW No Match for WWEThe Chadster delves into the thrilling Judgment Day tag title defense on WWE Raw, leaving AEW in the dust. WWE reigns supreme! Take that, Tony Khan! 👏🥇🏆

WWE Makes It Official with Jade Cargill, Even Lets Her Keep Her NameComrades! WWE signs Jade Cargill, confirming dirt sheet rumors months in the making, but then attributes the scoop to ESPN. Join our wrestling media revolt.

Vintage binary clock returns to Rhodes State Office TowerA piece of history has come home to downtown Columbus for the first time since 2013.The Rhodes State Office Tower is once again home to a vintage binary clock o

Glenville vs. Rhodes Week 7 football preview: Tarblooders tune up for HobanGlenville has outscored two Senate League teams 92-7. Rhodes has won four straight.

‘Devil May Cry’ Anime Series, Based On Videogame, Set At Netflix From Adi ShankarDevil May Cry, the hit videogame that has sold around 30M copies worldwide, is being turned into an anime series at Netflix. The streamer has ordered the eight-episode project from Studio Mir. It c…

Becky Lynch out to help fix WWE’s ‘credibility’ issue in Raw women’s divisionBecky Lynch is out to begin righting a WWE wrong and help raise the division up around her with the NXT women’s championship.

Add Shankar's latest project just brought in a surprising WWE Superstar, and the debut makes quite the impression. Earlier today Netflix released the first teaser trailer for Shankar's latest project Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, which is clearly inspired by Ubisoft's Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. The trailer gave us a look at a host of characters, but it was hard to not notice one particular character who sported an uncanny resemblance to WWE's Cody Rhodes. The character even has Rhodes' trademark neck tattoo, but the character meets an unfortunate and rather explosive end. You can find Rhodes' Blood Dragon debut in the video below.

In the trailer we see the Warden of Supermaxx talking to several characters, including Rhodes, who points out that there's a frog in the group (which is Bullfrog). The Warden says that she's brought them all together because of their special abilities, but Rhodes doesn't wait to hear the rest of the pitch. He charges forward but before he can make contact his head starts to deform, and all of the sudden it explodes due to the bomb that was implanted.

A VHS full of lasers, video games… and a frog assassin! It’s time to join the revolution with Dolph Laserhawk and free the citizens of Eden!

From Ubisoft & Adi Shankar, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix invades Netflix on October 19th.#NetflixDrop01 pic.twitter.com/mm4QqoWHwR

— Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) September 27, 2023 Rhodes saw the trailer and thanked Shankar for bringing him into this universe. On Twitter Rhodes wrote,"😂 I went boom Thanks @adishankarbrand for thinking of me and sliding me into your world, cheers to the next time!" You can check out the post above for the trailer, and you can find the official description for Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix below.

Thanks @adishankarbrand for thinking of me and sliding me into your world, cheers to the next time! https://t.co/R58GJfJ71Q

— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 27, 2023 "Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is an homage to early '90s pop culture, replete with a ton of easter eggs and several"remixed" characters from different Ubisoft games. Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is a new Netflix original animated series inspired by Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, and its first teaser debuted during Ubisoft Forward.

Premiering this fall, the series is set in an alternative 1992 in the country formerly known as the USA. Now called Eden, it is a technocracy ruled by propaganda and corruption. Super-soldier Dolph Laserhawk has just been betrayed by the love of his life and locked up in Eden's top security prison Supermaxx. He must now lead a team of rebel outcasts on risky undercover missions in order to survive.

Adi Shankar (Castlevania, Devil May Cry) is Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix's creator and executive producer; Helene Juguet, Hugo Revon, and Gerard Guillemot are producing for Ubisoft Film & Television; and Bobbypills is the animation studio, with Mehdi Leffad serving as director of the show and 'Balak' as the studio's creative director. Shankar also voices Red from the Niji Six in the show, inspired by Rainbow Six Siege, while 'Balak' lends his voice as the sweet but deadly Assassin, Bullfrog, inspired by Assassin's Creed. Dolph Laserhawk is voiced by Nathaniel Curtis (Witcher: Blood Origin, It's A Sin), Mark Ebulue voices Marcus Holloway (Watch Dogs 2), and Boris Hiestand (Assassin's Creed Valhalla) voices Alex."

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix hits Netflix on October 19th.