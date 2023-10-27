WWE Reveals John Cena's Match at Crown Jewel

The card for WWE's Crown Jewel is starting to fill up, and today WWE revealed that John Cena will be making the trip and will have a singles match at the upcoming premium live event. PEOPLE revealed that Cena will be facing The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel in singles action, his first singles match since WrestleMania 39. Cena has been tangling with The Bloodline quite a bit since returning to WWE, but now he will face the group's enforcer one-on-one, at least on paper.

Cena has been the victim of The Bloodline on several occasions, and it looked like it was happening again when his tag partner AJ Styles was attacked backstage by Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. He would then get some welcome but unexpected backup when LA Knight joined him against Sikoa and Jimmy at Fastlane. Cena and Knight were victorious, and now Knight has his sights set on Reigns.

BREAKING: As first announced by @people,"The Greatest of All Time" @JohnCena will go one-on-one with @WWESoloSikoa at #WWECrownJewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia! pic.twitter.com/hUlQ1lEnqX — WWE (@WWE) October 27, 2023 Reigns returned from some time off and was confronted by Knight, with Cena fully in Knight's corner. Knight ended up getting the best of The Bloodline in Roman's return, and now Knight will have a chance to take his Championships. Reigns will face Knight one-on-one at Crown Jewel for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and Cena is likely to be in his corner to make sure The Bloodline doesn't pull their usual tricks. headtopics.com

Cena's singles record as of late is pretty rough, something he highlighted during his promo on last week's SmackDown. Cena revealed he had gone 2002 days without a singles win, and he even teased that he was considering retirement. Luckily the promo turned around though and Cena issued a challenge, looking to break that streak.

Cena said,"I got hit with some pretty harsh truths today. We've been doing this a long time right? I feel like I should be honest with you and with myself. Last week I talked about Roman Reigns' streak. 1138 days as Champion. Today I found out I have a streak of my own. 2002 days. 2002 days, that's a long time right? It's been exactly 2002 days since I last won a televised singles match. Yeah, I want you to think about that for a second. 2002 days. headtopics.com

