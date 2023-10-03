WWE Reveals Becky Lynch's NXT Women's Title Opponent at Halloween Havoc

Becky Lynch didn't lack for challengers after taking down Tiffany Stratton at WWE NXT No Mercy, and at the start of tonight's episode of NXT, she had no less than three challengers for her NXT Women's Championship. Those challengers were Lyra Valkyria, Indi Hartwell, and Roxanne Perez, and all three went to war in the ring for the chance to face Lynch for the Title at Halloween Havoc.

.@TeganNoxWWE has something to say!@Real_Valkyria might have booked her spot at #HalloweenHavoc, but will @BeckyLynchWWE be there? 🤔#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/QZlt6Ch2bK

»

Becky Lynch didn't lack for challengers after taking down Tiffany Stratton at WWE NXT No Mercy, and at the start of tonight's episode of NXT, she had no less than three challengers for her NXT Women's Championship. Those challengers were Lyra Valkyria, Indi Hartwell, and Roxanne Perez, and all three went to war in the ring for the chance to face Lynch for the Title at Halloween Havoc. Towards the end of the thrilling throwdown, it was Perez who looked to have the win in her hands, but interference from Kiana James kept that from happening. Lynch jumped in to get rid of James, but during that, Valkyria took down Hartwell and got the pin and the win, and now she will be facing Lynch at Halloween Havoc.

Perez and Valkyria suplexed Hartwell and then they turned their attention to each other. Perez almost got a cover on Valkyria but Valkyria broke out of the hold. Valkyria then dodged hits by Perez but Harwell came in and slammed down both stars. Hartwell kicked Perez in the face and knocked her out of the ring, and then did the same to Valkyria on the other side before going for a cover, but Valkyria kicked out.

— WWE (@WWE) October 4, 2023 Hartwell slammed Valkyria down again and went for the pin, but Perez broke it up. Perez locked up Hartwell and went for the pin, but Hartwell kicked out. Perez reversed a move and sent Hartwell reeling. Hartwell then got back on her feet and returned the favor, knocking Perez and Valkyria to the floor.

Hartwell rolled Perez in and went for the cover but Perez kicked out. Hartwell kept pushing the attack, stomping on Perez in the corner. Perez rolled up Hartwell for a cover but Hartwell kicked out quickly. Then Hartwell clotheslined Perez into a cover but Perez kicked out. Hartwell locked in a hold, putting pressure on Perez's shoulder. Perez got to her feet and tried to break the hold, but Hartwell got Perez up on her shoulders, only to get dropkicked by Valkyria.

Valkyria tried to ground Hartwell with a hold and then twisted Hartwell's arm up as she bent the fingers of Hartwell's other hand. Then she twisted Hartwell around a bit and slammed her down before hitting an elbow drop into a cover. Hartwell kicked out, but Valkyria kept pressing, slamming her down again and going for another elbow drop. Hartwell dodged it and then slammed Valkyria down into a cover, but Valkyria kicked out.

Hartwell hit multiple strikes to the back of Valkyria but then got knocked down by a crossbody from Perez. Perez then dropkicked Valkyria and charged both stars in opposite corners. Then Perez dodged Valkyria and hit both stars again before going for a cover on Valkyria, but Valkyria kicked out. Perez went up and connected with strikes on Hartwell's head, and then Hartwell got thrown off before being slammed face-first onto the mat. Perez went for the cover but Hartwell kicked out.

Perez rocked Hartwell with a back elbow and then dove onto Hartwell and hit a flurry of punches. That run was broken up by a dropkick from Valkyria, who then hit kicks to the chest of both Hartwell and Perez. Valkyria went for another roundhouse on Perez but Perez pushed the foot and it connected with Hartwell instead. Perez went for the cover but Valkyria kicks out. Valkyria got up top but Harwell stopped the move. Valkyria shook Hartwell off but Perez met her up top with big chops. Perez then sent her flying but Hartwell came in and slammed into Perez before going for a cover, but Perez kicked out.

Valkyria evaded a move from Hartwell and went for a cover, but Hartwell rolled through. Hartwell kicked Valkyria out of the ring and then went at Perez, but Perez hit Pop Rocks and went off the cover, but Kiana James interfered and broke it up. Lynch attacked James and took care of her, while Valkyria slammed into Hartwell and covered her off the pin. She got the three count, and now she moves on to Havoc to face Lynch for the Title.

Right after that, the celebration was cut off by Tegan Nox, who will face Lynch for the Title on next week's episode of Raw. Valkyria could end up facing Nox if she wins, but we'll have to wait and see what happens.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!