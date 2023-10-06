WWE NXT Superstar Reportedly Now on Main Roster

Call-ups from NXT to WWE's main roster continue to be a popular topic, and now a new report states that another Superstar has made the jump. In the newest Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via WrestleOps), it was reported that Dragon Lee impressed all the right people in his match against Dominik Mysterio, so much so that it appears he is now on the main roster.

Lee came into NXT with quite a bit of buzz, and has since been mainly involved in the North American Championship picture, but has also been in the mix around the NXT Championship. Lee has already delivered several thrilling matches in his time with NXT, and though he hasn't attained a Title yet, he seemed on track to hold some gold sooner rather than later.

Lee announced he had signed with WWE last year at AAA Noche De Campeones, and a few months later he made his debut on NXT TV. In an interview with WWE La Previa, Lee revealed why he ultimately signed with WWE."I feel very happy and excited. I can not believe this. This is something that surprised me a lot. I'm going to do my best like I always have.

"The time has come, some may not believe this, but every Sunday I bought DVDs of WWE shows. Some of my favorite superstars were Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Batista. They inspired me to become a WWE superstar. Now my dream comes true. I'm going to be in the number one sports entertainment company and I'm happy about it. I'll give my best. headtopics.com

We'll have to wait and see if Lee shows up on NXT again or ends up calling Raw or SmackDown home moving forward, though we might get more answers at Fastlane.

