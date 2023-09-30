WWE NXT No Mercy: Noam Dar Retains NXT Heritage Cup Championship With Help From Meta Four, Gallus

WWE NXT No Mercy reveals the winner of the NXT Heritage Cup Championship match between Noam Dar [...] The first round came and went without any pins scored, but Noam was keeping up his tricks to get advantages throughout.
Striking Butch after the first round bell, and even stealing a pin in the second round thanks to Meta Four's interference, it was an uphill battle for Butch despite having Tyler Bate in his corner. But Butch made sure to turn the tides by scoring the second fall. But it was a bitter and brutal battle to the final round with Noam Dar only winning the NXT Heritage Cup with the help of Meta Four and Gallus.
.@NoamDar and @PeteDunneYxB are going CRAZY, but what is Gallus doing here?!? 😱#NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/WYDCwzO7dT — WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2023 WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship Winner at NXT No Mercy 2023Noam managed to get the first fall thanks to Meta Four, but Butch was able to score the second fall despite all of the outside interference with just his brute strength alone. The fight was on as Butch needed to secure a second point or it would lead to a tie (and thus Noam's victory).