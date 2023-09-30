WWE NXT No Mercy Crowns New North American Champion

WWE NXT No Mercy reveals the winner of the North American Championship match between Dominik [...] This led to all sorts of questions over which of the two could end up winning the match, and adding a twist to the affair was the fact that Dragon Lee (who had been trying to take the North American Championship match from Dominik for the past few...
This led to all sorts of questions over which of the two could end up winning the match, and adding a twist to the affair was the fact that Dragon Lee (who had been trying to take the North American Championship match from Dominik for the past few weeks) was signed on to be the special guest referee. And despite all of Dominik's efforts to interfere with Dragon Lee's referee efforts, Trick Williams was able to clinch the victory and become the new North American Champion.
HE DID IT!!!!@_trickwilliams is the new #WWENXT North American Champion!!!#NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/YwK7p02DGg — WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2023 Who Wins the North American Championship at NXT No Mercy? Trick Williams has been riding a wave of momentum these past few weeks as fans have started rallying behind him ever since he broke out on his own following his team up with Carmelo Hayes.