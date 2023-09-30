WWE NXT No Mercy Crowns New North American Champion

WWE NXT No Mercy reveals the winner of the North American Championship match between Dominik [...] This led to all sorts of questions over which of the two could end up winning the match, and adding a twist to the affair was the fact that Dragon Lee (who had been trying to take the North American Championship match from Dominik for the past few...

This led to all sorts of questions over which of the two could end up winning the match, and adding a twist to the affair was the fact that Dragon Lee (who had been trying to take the North American Championship match from Dominik for the past few weeks) was signed on to be the special guest referee. And despite all of Dominik's efforts to interfere with Dragon Lee's referee efforts, Trick Williams was able to clinch the victory and become the new North American Champion.

HE DID IT!!!!@_trickwilliams is the new #WWENXT North American Champion!!!#NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/YwK7p02DGg — WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2023 Who Wins the North American Championship at NXT No Mercy? Trick Williams has been riding a wave of momentum these past few weeks as fans have started rallying behind him ever since he broke out on his own following his team up with Carmelo Hayes.

Read more:

ComicBook »

NXT No Mercy Preview: NXT Women's Champ Becky Lynch DefendsOur preview for tonight's WWE NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event: Becky Lynch will defend the Women's Title against Tiffany Stratton and more.

WWE's Shawn Michaels Reveals Which NXT Title Match Will Main Event No MercyWWE's Shawn Michaels reveals main event of NXT No Mercy will be Becky Lynch vs Tiffany Stratton

WWE NXT Reveals Amazing N64 WWF No Mercy Inspired IntroWWE NXT reveals a WWF No Mercy-style introduction for tonight's NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event

Where to watch NXT No Mercy 2023 live streamFind out where to watch the NXT No Mercy 2023 live stream featuring Carmelo Hayes versus Ilja Dragunov and Becky Lynch versus Tiffany Stratton.

AEW Rampage Disrespects WWE NXT, Sets Up Tuesday Ratings BattleJoin The Chadster as he exposes the latest antics of AEW Rampage and Tony Khan's obsession with ruining wrestling and RUINING THE CHADSTER'S LIFE!

Rumored WWE WrestleMania 40 Main Event Taking Place After WWE SmackDownThe Golden 1 Center is advertising Seth Rollins vs. Gunther as tonight's dark match.