WWE NXT No Mercy: Becky Lynch's Gear Pays Tribute to Late Bray Wyatt

NXT Women's Champion pays tribute to Bray Wyatt with her in-ring gear for WWE NXT No Mercy. Wearing a white shirt over her gear with not only the names of her child and husband Seth Rollins, Lynch also shared a tribute to Bray with his name on her gear as well.
These names ended up giving her the strength she needed to fight as these tributes pushed her to victory in a vicious back and forth with Stratton before their main event match came to an end.
.@BeckyLynchWWE came ready for a FIGHT 👊 #NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/qGl2PUenYg — WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2023 WWE's Becky Lynch's Tribute to Bray WyattBecky Lynch previously paid tribute to Wyatt after an episode of WWE Monday Night Raw following his passing as she noted how Wyatt once helped her in a crucial point of her career,"(Wyatt) showed me everything that I had to do and there were a lot of things I had to do. Before TLC, he asked me if I knew how to set up tables," Lynch said."When I said I didn't he said, 'Come with me.' He spent the whole afternoon accompanying me and showing me how to set up a table. That night, I was sent crashing through the table and tonight I sent a girl crashing through the table (Trish Stratus).