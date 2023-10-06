WWE Just Teased The Undertaker's Return on NXT

Next Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT is shaping up to be quite the event, as for the first time in a while NXT is going head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

During tonight's episode of SmackDown, a commercial previewing next week's NXT played, which WWE has been advertising all week. There was a big difference this time around though, as when the commercial starts to end the Undertaker's trademark gong sound plays before fading to black. That does seem to suggest Undertaker will grace fans with his presence on Tuesday.

The Undertaker’s gong went off during the #WWENXT advertisement for Tuesday’s episode 🚨 pic.twitter.com/652sCkyC9W — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) October 7, 2023 The Undertaker hasn't been on WWE TV since Raw is XXX, where he had a celebrated interaction with the late Bray Wyatt. Before that, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and while he is retired from in-ring action, he left the door open for an appearance by taking his trench coat and hat and leaving the ring. headtopics.com

That said, it is intriguing to see him return on an episode of NXT, but if you're looking for a surefire way to draw eyes to the show, it's difficult to think of much that would be bigger than an appearance from The Deadman. Plus it's always great to have the icons interact with the newer stars of NXT.

Next week's episode of NXT will also boast an appearance from Cody Rhodes, and it is teased he has a big announcement in store for the show. It's not really known what that could be, but just having him be a part of the show is a big enough deal on its own. headtopics.com

