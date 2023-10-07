WWE Fastlane's bold booking choices leave plenty of intrigue for what's to come

WWE had a solid night on Saturday at Gainsbridge Fieldhouse, laying the foundation for some major stories moving forward, including for Roman Reigns. Fastlane featured a surprising championship change, the continued build of a rising star and more than one heel that took a loss that may need to be rectified down the road.
Nakamura, who only had to beat the count a few times, put Rollins and his injured back through hell in this match. The champ dragged a ladder from under the ring setting it up along the side of the announce table, but Nakamura moved before he could leap. They then went into the stands, where Nakamura knocked Rollins onto the concrete after a low blow and he barely beat the 10 count.
Back into the crowd, they went as both men got up onto a table near the stands. Rollins delivered a Stomp to Nakamura and then landed a Falcon Arrow through two table. Nakamura was on skates and couldn’t quite get up as Rollins was able to leverage himself using the broken table. headtopics.com
WWE showed Declan McMahon, Shane McMahon’s son who plays college football for Indiana, with a Hoosiers spinner belt over his shoulder in the stands.