WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Returns to Saudi Arabia

The WWE returns to Saudi Arabia on Saturday for WWE Crown Jewel 2023. This marks WWE’s 10th event in Saudi Arabia since signing a 2018 strategic partnership. Featuring wrestlers from Raw and Smackdown, Crown Jewel 2023 is the fifth one in company history. Contents Crown Jewel marks the return of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to the company’s Premium Live Events (PLE). Reigns’ last match on PLE came at SummerSlam 2023 when he defeated Jey Uso in a Trial Combat Match

. Now, Reigns will look to continue his historic run as champ when he defends his title against LA Knight.

When and where is WWE Crown Jewel 2023?

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 has a start time of 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. ET on Saturday, November 4. The Crown Jewel Kickoff will preview the match card at noon ET/9 a.m. ET. The event will be held at Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023 live stream on Peacock

WWE Crown Jewel will stream live from Saudi Arabia exclusively on Peacock, the home of WWE Premium Live Events. Peacock offers two plans: Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. Peacock Premium is the ad-supported tier that costs $6/month, while Peacock Premium Plus costs $12/month. Crown Jewel is offered in both plans at no additional charg

