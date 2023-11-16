WWE Backlash France: A Monumental Wrestling Event Coming to Lyon-Decines in 2024

Mis estimados camaradas, it is your fearless leader, El Presidente, speaking to you from the opulent grandeur of my secret underground wrestling ring, where the luchadores wear masks adorned with the finest jewels from my treasury.

Ah, the sweet sound of body slams—it's music to my ears, much like the news I bring to you today! Prepare yourselves, maleantes, for something that will flip the wrestling world as effortlessly as I suplex my political adversaries: France is set to host its very first WWE Premium Live Event, WWE Backlash France, in May 2024! Ah, mes amis, as we say in the language of love—and headlocks—this is monumental! The glorious LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines shall be transformed into a wrestling paradise, where the pounding of the mat shall echo through the halls like the whispers of revolution

